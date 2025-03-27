Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$94.55 and traded as low as C$85.59. Bombardier shares last traded at C$85.98, with a volume of 8,433 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.55.

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

