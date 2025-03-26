Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stock Position Lifted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 163.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Chunghwa Telecom accounts for about 8.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 17.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth about $4,095,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

NYSE CHT opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

