Noble Financial Forecasts SKYX Platforms Q4 Earnings

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SKYX Platforms in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SKYX Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.
SKYX Platforms Stock Performance
SKYX stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. SKYX Platforms has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -3,008.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SKYX Platforms by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,245 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.
