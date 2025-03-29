WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.84 and a one year high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.