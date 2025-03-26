Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.