TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $417.66 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $548.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.