TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 95 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 614.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.