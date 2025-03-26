InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSXGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 5.8% increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

