InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 5.8% increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Best of Both Worlds: 3 ETFs With High Dividend Yields, Low Fees
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.