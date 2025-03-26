First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,962 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.71. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,648.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,815. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.