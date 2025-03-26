Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $23.23.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
