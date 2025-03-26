Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.