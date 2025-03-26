Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 196.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,495,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,119,000 after buying an additional 2,393,802 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

