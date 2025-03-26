Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.