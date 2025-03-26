4,032 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Acquired by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $174,675,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,075,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,031,000 after buying an additional 340,416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,827,000 after buying an additional 811,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

