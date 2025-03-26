Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 15,835 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,761,000 after buying an additional 184,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 610,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,364,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 366,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,383,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,671 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.