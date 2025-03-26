Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 328.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

