Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys 134 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

