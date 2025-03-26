Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management owned about 0.37% of POET Technologies worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POET. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in POET Technologies in the third quarter worth $319,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POET Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in POET Technologies during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POET opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. POET Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

