Short Interest in Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Increases By 101.8%

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the February 28th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,645,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Premier Biomedical Stock Up 25.0 %
BIEI traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 40,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,182. Premier Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Premier Biomedical
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Biomedical
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.