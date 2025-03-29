Short Interest in Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Increases By 101.8%

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the February 28th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,645,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Premier Biomedical Stock Up 25.0 %

BIEI traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 40,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,182. Premier Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.

