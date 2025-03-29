BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 41780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Separately, Clarus Securities raised shares of BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The firm has a market cap of C$41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.61 and a beta of 1.43.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

