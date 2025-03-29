Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 135198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Cantex Mine Development Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Cantex Mine Development

(Get Free Report)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.