Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ANIX Q1 Earnings

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANIX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $95,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,632.75. This trade represents a 8.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,398.38. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,289 shares of company stock worth $177,021. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

