Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $101.33 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234,110 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $577,941,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $268.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of -123.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. The trade was a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

