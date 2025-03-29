Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after purchasing an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $433.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.