Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 263,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 109,017 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 587,429 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

