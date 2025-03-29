Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 151,416 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.54 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.