Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,549,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BLV opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

