Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,034 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.99% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $107,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,007.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 996.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

