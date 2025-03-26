FY2025 EPS Estimates for RH Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.41. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. Barclays raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $556.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.56.

NYSE:RH opened at $252.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.43. RH has a twelve month low of $212.04 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

In other RH news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of RH by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

