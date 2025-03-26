Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CWCO Earnings

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CWCO opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,860. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

