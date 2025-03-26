Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $12,879,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $8,114,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 349,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 262,488 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

