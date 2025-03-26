Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.
Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
