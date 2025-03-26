Oxford Industries (OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $383.94 million for the quarter.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.30 million, a P/E ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

