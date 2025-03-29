FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

FrontView REIT Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE FVR opened at $12.88 on Friday. FrontView REIT has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FVR

Insider Transactions at FrontView REIT

In related news, CEO Randall Starr bought 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,571.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $49,571.44. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.