FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
FrontView REIT Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE FVR opened at $12.88 on Friday. FrontView REIT has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30.
FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at FrontView REIT
In related news, CEO Randall Starr bought 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,571.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $49,571.44. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FrontView REIT Company Profile
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
