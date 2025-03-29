Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the February 28th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

