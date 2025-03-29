ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANA Stock Down 0.8 %

ALNPY stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.44.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

