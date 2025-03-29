Regency Affiliates, Inc. (RAFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Regency Affiliates Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RAFI opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Regency Affiliates has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.
About Regency Affiliates
