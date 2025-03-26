Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.04%.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
