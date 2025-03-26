Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

About Heartland Financial USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

