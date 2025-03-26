Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.