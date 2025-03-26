VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.44 and last traded at $123.80, with a volume of 44141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after purchasing an additional 698,642 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,794,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 258,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 182,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in VSE by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 104,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,115,000 after purchasing an additional 277,971 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

