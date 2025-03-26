Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.05 and traded as high as C$45.32. Keyera shares last traded at C$44.94, with a volume of 969,478 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a C$46.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

