Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Up 457.9% in March

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 457.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of SLDPW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,099. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

