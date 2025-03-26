Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Up 457.9% in March

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 457.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Solid Power Stock Performance
Shares of SLDPW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,099. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
Solid Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Power
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.