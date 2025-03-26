KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after buying an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Moderna by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 535,273 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $23,825,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Moderna Stock Down 0.9 %

MRNA opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.86.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

