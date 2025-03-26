What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TSE:BYD Q1 Earnings?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$281.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$274.83.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

TSE BYD opened at C$205.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$198.61 and a 1-year high of C$291.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$232.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$220.66.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.