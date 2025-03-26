Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 5,757 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $76.11 and a 12-month high of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.25%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.