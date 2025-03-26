Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.41% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.12 and a 52 week high of $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.