LPL Financial LLC Sells 405,595 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.31% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $107,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

