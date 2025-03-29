OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHD opened at $27.58 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

