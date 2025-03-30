EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 1.6 %

TGLS stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Saturday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

