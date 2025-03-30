EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of JSPR opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.23. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JSPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

