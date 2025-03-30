PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 519,275 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 100,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 122.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 239,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 269,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.24 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $60,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,044 shares in the company, valued at $208,412.96. This represents a 22.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 24,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $376,849.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,265.44. The trade was a 80.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,381. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

PubMatic Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

