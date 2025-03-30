EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.35. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

